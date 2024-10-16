DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, MC Lyte and Big Daddy Kane to perform at early voting concert in Philly

A free pop-up concert to help get out the vote will feature some of early hip-hop's most legendary performers, including MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The concert is free to the public and will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Overbrook Plaza, at 5610 Lancaster Ave.

The concert, hosted by Joy to the Polls and Working Families Power, will also feature performances by Cosmo Baker and Hip Hop Fundamentals.

Attendees can also expect food trucks and games.

Organizers hope to encourage in-person voting by mail. The event will be near a satellite election office at the Overbrook Plaza.

Past Joy to the Polls pop-up concerts have included Jon Baptiste, Busta Rhymes and Questlove. The events have been held since 2020 in battleground states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona.