What time do the Philadelphia Eagles play today? How to watch Eagles-Rams and more

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to extend their winning streak to seven games tonight against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

The Eagles are 8-2, and a win would add to their first-place lead in the NFC East after the Washington Commanders dropped to 7-5 with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Last year, the Birds traveled to SoFi Stadium and defeated the Rams, 23-14.

Here's how to watch and what else you need to know.

How to watch

The Eagles and Rams will start at 8:20 p.m. on NBC10. Fans outside the local market can also stream the game using NFL+, the league's exclusive video streaming service.

Merrill Reese and Mike Quick will call the game on SportsRadio 94WIP.

Betting odds

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Rams on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Eagles are -148 on the moneyline and the game's over/under is set at 48.5 on FanDuel.

Injury report

Despite being betting favorites to win the game, the Eagles are dealing with some key injuries against Los Angeles.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith is out due to a hamstring injury. He missed every practice last week leading up to tonight's game.

The Eagles also placed Bryce Huff on injured reserve after the edge rusher underwent wrist surgery.

Wide receiver Britain Covey is listed as questionable against Los Angeles. He recently had his 21-day practice window opened after spending time on injured reserve.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle), Covey (shoulder), defensive tackle Milton Williams (foot), edge rusher Jalyx Hunt (ankle) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin) all fully participated in Friday's practice.