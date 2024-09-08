Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley surprises Pennsylvania youth football teams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles running back Saquon Barkley already has Philadelphia's heart after Friday's game in Brazil. Still, adoration for the football star expands far beyond the City of Brotherly Love.

Less than 24 hours after making his debut with Philadelphia and playing in the NFL's first-ever game in South America, Barkley took a trip to Northampton County, Pennsylvania, to catch a youth football scrimmage.

Barkley watched Saucon Valley Youth Football take on the Bethlehem Little Hawks. The Eagles running back also took some photos with the junior varsity team, which Saucon Valley Youth Football & Cheerleading shared on Facebook Saturday.

Our JV boys played a scrimmage today against the BECA little hawks. They had a surprise visitor, freshly back from an awesome win last night in Brazil. Thanks for taking pictures with the boys, Saquon! Posted by Saucon Valley Youth Football & Cheerleading on Saturday, September 7, 2024

In the Eagles' season opener against the Packers, Barkley scored three touchdowns, becoming the first player to score three in his Eagles debut since Terrell Owens in 2004.

Barkley rushed for 109 yards and scored on an 18-yard catch and runs of 11 and 2 yards.

The new Eagles running back previously spent six seasons with the New York Giants before Philadelphia signed him to a three-year, $37.75 million deal with $26 million guaranteed.