Jordan Mailata activated off IR before Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Commanders Thursday Night Football game

The Philadelphia Eagles have activated starting left tackle Jordan Mailata off injured reserve before Thursday night's game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles haven't had a full practice due to the short week after Sunday's dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys, but Mailata has been listed as a full participant in the team's walkthroughs.

Mailata has been on injured reserve for the team's last four games with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 6 in the win over the Cleveland Browns.

Backup tackle Fred Johnson has filled in at left tackle with Mailata sidelined, but the Eagles offense has kept rolling. The Birds are on a five-game winning streak and have won every game Mailata missed as the team sits in first place in the NFC East with a 7-2 record.

Mailata told CBS Sports Johnson stepped up in a big way while he was injured and protected quarterback Jalen Hurts' blindside.

"I don't need to say anything. Fred is awesome. Love him, love him to death," Mailata said. "He stepped up and that's a credit to Fred and a credit to Stout [Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland] for preparing him that way.

"I was texting him money bags before the game, texting him money bags after the game. I was telling him you're loading the bank right now. I'm excited for Fred for next year."

The #Eagles averaged 213.5 rushing yards per game in Fred Johnson's 4 starts at LT.



Jordan Mailata thinks Fred Johnson is "loading the bank." https://t.co/bqfkWZyQyw — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 13, 2024

Mailata, 27, is in his fifth season with the Eagles after the team took a gamble on him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Mailata is rated as Pro Football Focus' third-best graded offensive tackle this season and only trailed Terron Armstead of the Miami Dolphins and Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions. According to PFF, Mailata is also the second-best pass protector and fourth-best run-blocking tackle.

Mailata has only allowed one sack in five games this season, per PFF.

In other Eagles injury news, linebacker Nakobe Dean, tight end Dallas Goedert, defensive end Bryce Huff, and cornerback Darius Slay were all listed as full participants in Wednesday's walkthrough, while wide receiver DeVonta Smith was listed as limited with a hamstring injury.