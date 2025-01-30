Want to wish the Eagles good luck? Wish them well at the Super Bowl send-off party at Lincoln Financial Field

Wish the Philadelphia Eagles good luck at the Send Off Party this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field

Before the Birds head to the Big Easy for the Super Bowl, Eagles Nation will wish the team good luck.

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting a send-off party at Lincoln Financial Field starting at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Some of the players and coaches will talk before they fly to New Orleans.

Tickets cost $10 each and the money will go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation.

You can park for free in Lot K and Lot M starting at 8:30 a.m.

If you can't make it to send-off, there are other ways to reach the Birds this weekend. Visit Philadelphia has set up five rotary phones throughout the city to allow fans to leave a "Bird Call" voice message for their favorite team.

Any Birds fan who can't make it to any of the locations can also leave messages remotely by calling 267-352-4496 between now and Super Bowl LIX.

Curious about the tickets for Super Bowl LIX? The prices continue to fluctuate daily.

At this time, on Ticketmaster, the lowest prices are around $3,900 and the highest prices are over $16,172. On StubHub, the lowest prices are around $3,479 and the highest are over $12,784. On Vivid Seats, the lowest prices are around $3,556 and the highest are over $25,140.

The Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. After beating the Washington Commanders 55-23 last weekend, the Birds will face the Kansas City Chiefs again in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.