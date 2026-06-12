Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba treats Philly kids to Dave & Buster's

What started as a night of games and fun at Dave & Buster's turned into something much bigger for a group of children in foster care.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba hosted his inaugural Mukuba Miracles Fund event, bringing together local youth for an evening focused on joy, connection and encouragement.

Cheers erupted as Mukuba walked through the doors, greeting children before joining them for games, dinner and conversation.

The highlight of the evening came when several children received personalized gifts they had requested through the Mukuba Miracles Fund, creating emotional moments for both the kids and their families.

Mukuba said he hopes to use his platform beyond football to remind young people that they are seen, supported and valued.

The event reflects the Eagles rookie's commitment to giving back to the community and creating opportunities for children who may be facing difficult circumstances.

Mukuba says this is just the beginning, with plans for more events aimed at uplifting and inspiring young people throughout the Philadelphia area.

"I want them to know somebody cares about them and believes in them," Mukuba said.

The Mukuba Miracles Fund is expected to continue its outreach efforts throughout the year, helping provide resources and memorable experiences for children and families in need.