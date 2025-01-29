Watch CBS News
Lebron James, Tyrese Maxey dap up NFC champion Eagles as they sit courtside for Sixers game

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Was it overdue? Maybe. But it was all good vibes Tuesday night as the Philadelphia 76ers congratulated the NFC champion Eagles, with several players ringing the bell before the game and sitting courtside at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Birds got to witness a great game against Lebron James and Anthony Davis' Los Angeles Lakers — Tyrese Maxey turned in a dominant 43-point performance, propelling the team to a 118-104 win despite Paul George and Joel Embiid sitting out with injuries.

And video shared by CBS Sports shows James dapped up the Eagles receivers during the pregame shootaround. That's got to feel cool. 

aj-brown-devonta-smith-eagles-at-sixers-game.jpg
Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers A.J. Brown, Jahan Dotson, DeVonta Smith and Parris Campbell sit courtside at the Wells Fargo Center during a Sixers game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Philadelphia 76ers

In short, all is right in the Philly sports world now.

Social media users in Philly were wondering when the Sixers might acknowledge the Birds' 55-23 thrashing of the Washington Commanders, securing a spot in Super Bowl LIX. The night of the win and the next day, fellow Philly pro teams like the Phillies, Flyers and Union celebrated, but the Sixers' social accounts were noticeably quiet about the success of their neighbor across the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Some speculated that was because Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment, Josh Harris' management company that owns the Sixers, also owns the Commanders.

reed-blankenship-cooper-dejean-eagles-sixers.jpg
Eagles receiver Jahan Dotson, safety Reed Blankenship and cornerback Cooper DeJean on the court at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night. Philadelphia 76ers

Regardless, the Eagles got plenty of love at the Sixers' arena, they showed love back and the Sixers won.

After the game, the Sixers shared video showing Maxey coming up to the courtside Birds. More daps ensued.  

"Real recognize real," the post said.

