Eagles' Nick Sirianni says 5-0 record hasn't changed team's mindset

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's going to be a busy weekend for sports fans in Philadelphia. While Red October is taking over the city, we can't forget about our undefeated Eagles. The Birds are getting ready to host their division rival, the Cowboys, on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Head coach Nick Sirianni says their 5-0 record hasn't changed their mindset.

"I think they're handling it great. What do I think of when you handle it great is that you're preparing and practicing the same way when your 5-0 as when your 0-0 or 2-5 or whatever it is and that's what I see," Sirianni said.

Sirianni also says the team is "playing for each other" and that their "greatest motivation."

The Eagles-Cowboys game is Sunday at 8:20 p.m.