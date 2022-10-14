Watch CBS News
Sports

Eagles' Nick Sirianni says 5-0 record hasn't changed team's mindset

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's going to be a busy weekend for sports fans in Philadelphia. While Red October is taking over the city, we can't forget about our undefeated Eagles. The Birds are getting ready to host their division rival, the Cowboys, on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. 

Head coach Nick Sirianni says their 5-0 record hasn't changed their mindset. 

"I think they're handling it great. What do I think of when you handle it great is that you're preparing and practicing the same way when your 5-0 as when your 0-0 or 2-5 or whatever it is and that's what I see," Sirianni said. 

Sirianni also says the team is "playing for each other" and that their "greatest motivation."

The Eagles-Cowboys game is Sunday at 8:20 p.m. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 8:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.