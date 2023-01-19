Eagles-Giants: Playoff history between NFC East rivals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After the Eagles-Giants divisional round game Saturday night, one of the teams will take the lead in the all-time playoff series.

The teams are currently tied 2-2.

The Eagles have won the last two games, while the Giants won the first pair of matchups.

Here's a look at the playoff history between the two teams:

Divisional round, 2008 playoffs

Toward the end of Andy Reid's tenure in Philadelphia, his team made a deep playoff run during the 2008 season.

And one of those wins came against the defending Super Bowl champs at Giants Stadium.

The Eagles entered the game as 4-point underdogs and won the game, 23-11.

Donovan McNabb didn't have his best game, but he made enough big plays down the stretch to help the Birds seal the victory. He also drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the game when he was pushed out of bounds on the Giants' sideline and picked up the phone for a fake, brief conversation.

Jan 11, 2009; East Rutherford, NJ, USA: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb (5) attempts a pass during the second half of the game in the NFC Divisional Playoffs against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium. The Eagles defeated the Giants 23-11. Icon Sportswire

Leading up to the game, the Giants were rocked by the news of wideout Plaxico Burress accidentally shooting himself.

As a result, quarterback Eli Manning had a forgetful afternoon – completing 15 of his 29 passes for 169 yards and throwing two interceptions to Asante Samuel and Quinten Mikell.

The Eagles would lose the following week to the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC title game where they couldn't stop Larry Fitzgerald.

Wild card round, 2006 playoffs

A few years before their divisional round matchup, the Eagles and Giants met in the wild card round at Lincoln Financial Field.

With Jeff Garcia filling in at quarterback for an injured McNabb, the Eagles defeated the Giants, 23-20, on a game-winning 38-yard field goal by long-time former kicker David Akers.

Brian Westbrook had an incredible showing in the win. He had 141 rushing yards on 21 carries and one 49-yard scamper that went to the house. And he did that all while battling stomach cramps, which often sent him to the sideline.

Garcia also tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Donte Stallworth in the win.

Divisional round, 2000 playoffs

In the first year that Reid made the playoffs as the Eagles' head coach, Philadelphia fell to the Giants, 20-10, after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round.

Rox Dixon of the Giants returned the opening kick for a touchdown and New York never trailed. Philadelphia was down 17-3 at halftime.

The Eagles didn't have much success moving the ball on offense that day at Giants Stadium. They only picked up 11 first downs and didn't score a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. The Eagles were also two for 15 on third down.

McNabb completed 20 of his 41 passes for 181 yards for one touchdown and one interception in the loss. That interception by McNabb was very costly, too.

Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Donovan McNabb (5) pushes New York Giants cornerback Jason Sehorn, after Sehorn intercepted McNabb for a touchdown during the NFC Divisional playoff game 07 January, 2001, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford. AFP PHOTO Timothy A. CLARY TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Jason Sehorn returned the interception 37 yards for a touchdown that gave New York a 17-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Giants frustrated McNabb all game and sacked him six times.

Wild card round, 1981 playoffs

Just over 40 years ago, the Eagles and Giants met in the playoffs for the first time.

That matchup didn't end in the Eagles' favor as they lost, 27-21.

The Giants jumped out to an early lead, and the Eagles were playing catch-up the whole game. Philadelphia trailed 27-7 at halftime.

Eagles running back Wilbert Montgomery scored two second-half touchdowns, but the Giants were able to hold off Philadelphia's comeback.