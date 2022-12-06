Brown, Sanders on cusp of achieving Eagles milestones

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2022 Eagles have made history several times this year, and there's still five games left in the regular season.

Philadelphia started 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, 11-1 for the fourth time ever and much more.

Two Eagles are also on the cusp of doing something no players have each done in nearly 10 years.

A.J. Brown and Miles Sanders are both getting close to eclipsing the 1,000-yard receiving and rushing mark on the season.

Brown has 61 catches for 950 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, while Sanders has 924 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as well.

If both are able to eclipse those totals, it would be the first time since 2014 the Eagles had a running back and wide receiver each go over 1,000 yards.

LeSean McCoy and Jeremy Maclin were the last Eagles' running back and wideout duo to accomplish the milestone under former head coach Chip Kelly.

McCoy had 1,319 rushing yards and five touchdowns that season before he was sent to the Buffalo Bills in a lopsided trade in exchange for Kiko Alonso, while Maclin recorded 1,318 receiving yards and 10 scores that year.

There have been 10 times in Eagles franchise history they've had a running back and wideout each go over 1,000 yards in the same season.

Zach Ertz, now with the Arizona Cardinals, was the last Eagles pass catcher to record a 1,000-plus yard season in 2018. But the Eagles haven't had an actual wide receiver go over 1,000 receiving yards since Maclin did it in 2014.

Jordan Matthews came three yards away in 2015 from finishing with 1,000 yards when he had 997.

DeVonta Smith also came close to topping 1,000 yards when he posted 950 last season and set the Eagles rookie record for yards in a single season.

Brown could hit the 1,000-yard mark Sunday against the New York Giants in the Eagles' Week 14 matchup. He's 50 yards away. It would be the third time in four years he's gone over 1,000 yards.

Brown is making the same impact on the Eagles that Terrell Owens did when he signed with the team in 2004.

Owens had 1,200 receiving yards in his first year with the Eagles, and before that, Philadelphia didn't have a 1,000-yard wideout since Irving Fryar did it in 1997.

Sanders is 76 yards away from 1,000 yards, which would be a first for the Penn State product.

Sanders is also in a contract year and is set to become an unrestricted free agent next season.

Spotrac currently projects Sanders to get a contract with an average salary of $7.2 million next year, which would rank 10th amongst running backs in the NFL.

The Eagles will have a lot of tough decisions to make next year with multiple players coming off the books, so it will be interesting to see if they decide to bring Sanders back at that price.