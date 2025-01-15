Philadelphia Eagles fan fired from job after harassing Green Bay Packers fans at playoff game

A Philadelphia Eagles fan is now banned from Lincoln Financial Field after he was caught on camera verbally harassing a couple of Packers fans at Sunday's playoff game.

The video has millions of views on social media. The video has cost the Eagles fan his job.

CBS News Philadelphia has been unable to reach the Eagles fan and we don't know what may have led up to the behavior in the video.

The Packers fan, Alexander Basara, says his fiance was the target of the foul language.

The post on X said in part: "What it's like going to Philly just trying to root for your team."

Online, Basara said he's a Green Bay fan who lives an hour outside Philly.

Before the game, Basara even set up an online fundraiser to buy tickets to the game to "send me into the belly of the beast."

Sources said the Eagles fan has been banned from the Linc.

The New Jersey consulting firm where the Eagles fan worked fired him.

"It was not indicative of his behavior at BCT Partners nor engaged with our work, so this was clearly an outlier to that," Lawrence Hibbert, of BCT Partners, said. "However we also believe that we needed to uphold the values we believe in as a company and had to make a decision."

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the Packers fans for comment but we haven't heard back; we have not been able to reach the Eagles fan.