Philadelphia Eagles encourage fans to adopt their own "dawg mentality" by waiving adoption fees at 3 shelters

Philadelphia Eagles covering animal adoption fees at shelters until end of season

Looking to add a little love into your life? The Philadelphia Eagles playoff run can help with that.

In likely the cutest video you'll watch today, the Eagles announced they're helping clear the shelters by waiving adoption fees at three Philadelphia-area pet adoption centers now through the end of the team's season.

The Eagles will cover all adoption fees at Providence Animal Center in Media, Street Tails Animal Rescue in Philadelphia, plus Homeward Bound Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey.

The promotional video shows fan favorites Jordan Mailata (tackle), A.J. Brown (wide receiver), Cooper DeJean (defensive back), Darian Kinnard (guard), Thomas Booker (defensive tackle), Reed Blankenship (safety), Cam Jurgens (center), Britain Covey (wide receiver), Grant Calcaterra (tight end) and C.J. Uzomah (tight end) having a playdate with some of the adorable and adoptable puppies.

Kennedy Rodriguez

"This is like a dopamine boost if I came back home to this every day," Booker said while cooing at two of the playful puppies.

"We as a team just need to adopt all five [puppies]," Uzomah said while cradling a black puppy in a sweatshirt.

Watch until the end of the clip to see Mailata playing tug-of-war over an Eagles beanie with one of the puppies.

We got that dawg [adoption] mentality 🐶



Find your furever friend at Providence Animal Center, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, and Street Tails Animal Rescue with waived adoption fees & learn more about the Eagles pet adoption efforts!



🔗: https://t.co/c873kat26r pic.twitter.com/BxUwcyg8lr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 21, 2025

Puppy fever continued on Facebook and Instagram with a series of aw-worthy photos.

Eagles Players & Puppies 🐶 The fellas have the dawg mentality and so can you! Find your furever friend at Providence... Posted by Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The pet adoption promotion plays on the Eagles' signature theme of "dawg mentality."

"By adopting, you're not just giving a pet a fresh start, you're adding a new fan to Eagles Everywhere," the team's website read in part. Additionally, adoption fees will be waived for other animals, not just dogs and puppies.