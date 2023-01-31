Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: Nick Srianni talks preparations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Nick Sirianni is talking about preparations as the team buckles down for the big game.

Sirianni is expected to speak with the media at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

