Super Bowl LVII between Eagles-Chiefs filled with connections

Super Bowl LVII between Eagles and Chiefs is filled with connections

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' hiring of Andy Reid nearly 25 years ago set in motion the falling dominoes that lead us to Super Bowl LVII. The bloodlines run deep for the Eagles and Chiefs.

That is all thanks to Jeffrey Lurie hiring Andy Reid in 1999.

Reid spent 14 seasons in Philadelphia but left an impression that still felt to this day.

While in Philly, Reid was front and center for the hiring of Howie Roseman as general manager.

Now with the Chiefs, Reid's general manager is Brett Veach, who was with the Birds from 2004 to 2012 as an intern and then a scout.

Kansas City's defensive coordinator is Steve Spagnuolo, who was in Philadelphia from 1999 to 2006.

The coaching tree also includes running backs coach Greg Lewis, who was with the Eagles from 2003-2008 and then as a coach in 2016.

Eric Bienemy is Reid's offensive coordinator -- he had a cup of coffee with the Eagles in 1999.

Don't forget Rick Burkholder -- the Chiefs' head trainer. He's been with Reid for over two decades, beginning with the Birds in 1999.

Did you know, when Reid was hired in KC, he fired Nick Sirianni? The current Eagles coach was with the Chiefs from 2008 to 2012 as an assistant.

The cherry on top is of course the Kelce brothers. The two will become the first pair of brothers to play against each other in Super Bowl history.