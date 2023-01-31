Eagles-Chiefs: Former Birds WR shares Super Bowl LVII pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are already the favorites heading into the Super Bowl.

Fans say it's destiny, and one former player who played for coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City agrees.

Many fans at Chickie's and Pete's were already sporting their NFC championship T-shirts, still savoring the Birds' big win and looking toward one more for the season.

One day after clinching a trip to the Super Bowl, Eagles fans packed Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly for WIP SportsRadio's live broadcast, still very much on a victory high.

"The whole thing is amazing," Stephanie Phillips said. "The whole season has been amazing. Today is amazing. The next two weeks, I can't wait."

Benjamin Thomas says this year and this team are just the beginning.

"We're going to be the dynasty just like it was in that other town," Thomas said. "It's our turn for the next five or six years, we have what it takes."

"This will go down, if the Eagles finish this last game, as the best team bar none in Eagles football history," former Eagles wideout Jason Avant said.

Avant, a guest host on WIP, played nine of his 10 NFL seasons for Reid -- first in Philly -- then Kansas City. Only CBS Philadelphia talked to Avant about who he's cheering for.

"The Eagles are my heart for sure 100%, so I want the Eagles to win," Avant said.

And his thoughts about playing against Reid, the former longtime Eagles head coach?

"I don't think either team would have chosen that they are facing because there is a lot of love there and it's very very hard to be enemies with coach Reid," Avant said.

Avant said he texted Reid Sunday night but knows that come game day, it's all business. And he, like so many fans, is ready for a repeat

"Great coach, great team, new players, one dream, second Super Bowl babe, baby," Monty G said.

Eagles fans also tell CBS Philadelphia they have already made their reservations for Chickie's and Pete's two weeks from now, one night after the Birds win the Super Bowl.