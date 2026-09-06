Teenager in critical condition after crash involving an e-bike in West Philadelphia, police say

A teenager riding an e-bike was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash in West Philadelphia on Sunday morning, according to police.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of 58th Street and Hazel Avenue in Cobbs Creek for a reported crash involving a Cadillac CTS and an e-bike.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police believe the Cadillac was riding north on 58th Street when the e-bike was heading west on Hazel Avenue. The e-bike disregarded the stop sign and struck the Cadillac, police said.

A 15-year-old operating the e-bike was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in critical condition. A 16-year-old passenger on the bike was also taken to CHOP in stable condition.

The Cadillac driver was not hurt.