Officials release new age progression photo of Dulce Alavez as Saturday marks 4 years since disappearance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday marks four years since Dulce Alavez disappeared from a Bridgeton Park in New Jersey.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released this age progression of what Alavez could look like.

Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is asking everyone to share the new photo and to reshare Alavez's story in hopes of generating any leads about where she could be.

Alavez was 5 years old when she went missing

A vigil will be held Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Dulce's Tree, a spot dedicated to her at the Bridgeton Park where she was last seen.