Watch CBS News
Local News

Officials release new age progression photo of Dulce Alavez as Saturday marks 4 years since disappearance

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Sept. 14, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Sept. 14, 2023 (AM) 02:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday marks four years since Dulce Alavez disappeared from a Bridgeton Park in New Jersey.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released this age progression of what Alavez could look like.

new-dulce-image.jpg
Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

READ MORE: 'I Want To Know Where She Is': Dulce Maria Alavez's Father Releases New Video As Search Continues For Girl On Her 7th Birthday

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is asking everyone to share the new photo and to reshare Alavez's story in hopes of generating any leads about where she could be.

new-dulce-flyer.jpg
Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

Alavez was 5 years old when she went missing

A vigil will be held Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Dulce's Tree, a spot dedicated to her at the Bridgeton Park where she was last seen.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 5:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.