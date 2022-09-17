Friday marks 3 years since Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared from Bridgeton City Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been three years since the disappearance of a young girl in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Dulce Maria Alavez vanished from Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16, 2019.

Organizers hope an event being held Friday night will renew the commitment to find her.

She was five years old when she disappeared.

A missing person poster includes a photo of what experts believe she would have looked like at seven years old.

In April, her family marked her 8th birthday.