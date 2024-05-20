Drexel University students "frustrated" as pro-Palestinian encampment leads to lockdowns, online classes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Drexel University students trickled up to the barricades around Korman Quad all looking to get a glimpse at the pro-Palestinian encampment that now occupies the area on Monday.

"It's kind of the talk of the entire campus right now," sophomore Alex Sagolla said.

Protesters arrived on the University City campus Saturday night and have held down the spot since. Things were quiet in the area on Monday. Protesters mostly sat around the 20 or so tents that have popped up in grassy areas. Around them were barricades, shutting off the area, surrounded by officers from the Drexel and Philadelphia Police Departments.

On Sunday, Drexel President John Fry announced the school would move classes online and lockdown buildings on campus "to minimize the possibility of further disruptions, including attempts by protesters to occupy our learning and working spaces."

Students told CBS News Philadelphia they're already feeling that impact.

"Our dorms, it's like very high security right now. They have to take our ID and manually put it in," freshman Kristen Walsh said.

"The gym is closed, the dining hall, it's crazy," Julia Sponzo, a freshman at Drexel, said.

The changes for students also come as the university winds down its semester. Graduation is set for June 14th, and students say the lockdowns and shift online are affecting their last-minute work.

"They need the computers and the resources in that building to do their homework. And a lot of my friends can't get in to do their homework," Sponzo said.

"The one class, we had student presentations that aren't going to take place today. So yeah, you're starting to feel that effect," junior Max Lewenthal said.

This is the latest in a series of pro-Palestinian protests that have bogged down campus life at universities across the country, including an encampment at neighboring Penn that led to 33 arrests earlier in May. While a "media liaison" for the protesters at Drexel was unavailable to speak with CBS News Philadelphia, a statement from the group says they are calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and for Drexel to divest from any company with ties to Israel.

Fry, in a statement, said they have opened a line of communication with protesters, but said "this encampment must end." CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Drexel officials to see how they plan to remove demonstrators from campus but did not receive a response.

Students say they know the university is in a tough position.

"I think they're doing it well, locking everything down to prevent what happened with other incidents across the country. But it's kind of frustrating," junior Henry Stefan said.

Drexel has not said how long it will keep students in virtual learning or keep its buildings on lockdown. But students hope they will see a return to normal sooner rather than later.

"I would rather see it shut down so that way I can get to class. This is a pretty public area people go through a lot, so it'd be nice to see it get shut down," Sagolla said.

"A lot of people are really frustrated because they're paying to be here for the resources of this university, and they can't have access to those," Sponzo said.

It was unclear as of Monday how many of the protesters at the encampment were actually Drexel students, however, Fry said students participating in the encampment could face disciplinary action. Those not affiliated with the university are "unlawfully trespassing," Fry said.