Drexel University's students, staff mourn loss of Terrence Butler: "It's definitely a tough time"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The mood at Drexel University is extremely somber. Students and staff are mourning the loss of Terrence Butler, the engineering student and basketball player who was found dead Wednesday morning in his on-campus apartment.

We learned from the medical examiner's office Butler died by suicide.

Some of his teammates have been honoring him on social media, and classmates on campus said he would always smile and wave while walking on campus.

Only a few weeks before the beginning of the school year, Drexel University is mourning the loss of a rising junior in the College of Engineering and a forward on the men's basketball team.

Students said a small ceremony was held Wednesday night in his honor.

"A lot of people were crying a lot of people were upset obviously," Chike Onuchukwu said."It's definitely a tough time for the Drexel community for sure."

"The Drexel University community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Terrence Butler." The statement goes on to say "University officials have been in contact with Terrence's family and conveyed their sincere condolences on behalf of the Drexel community," the university said in part in a statement.

Students said the mood has been sad and quiet on campus.

𝚁𝚎𝚜𝚝 𝚒𝚗 𝙿𝚎𝚊𝚌𝚎, 𝚃𝙱.



𝙾𝚞𝚛 𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚜 𝚐𝚘 𝚘𝚞𝚝 𝚝𝚘 𝚃𝚎𝚛𝚛𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎’𝚜 𝚏𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚢, 𝚏𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚜 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚜𝚎 𝚠𝚑𝚘 𝚔𝚗𝚎𝚠 𝚑𝚒𝚖. https://t.co/Y7hIJGcuwo — Drexel Men's Basketball (@DrexelMBB) August 3, 2023

"Today just feels very slow. I can tell a lot of the professors I've had in my classes are feeling a little off today," Caleb Cuevas said.

Butler was a 6-foot-7 forward from Prince George's County, Maryland.

He only played eight games in two years with the Dragons because of injuries, but Butler was named to the Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll in the Colonial Athletic Association as a sophomore.

In high school, he was a standout at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland, and was also a McDonald's All-American nominee.

"Chill, laid back -- he was good at basketball," Onuchukwu said. "I used to play basketball with him at the DAC just a cool guy. If you would know him and meet him you would never know something was going on."

Drexel says its Counseling Center is also available to help support students and the Drexel community.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.