The first lady of one of the oldest and largest African American churches in Philadelphia to be honored

Several women community leaders are being honored this Sunday at the third annual Celebrating Women's Empowerment Luncheon Event hosted by Radio One Philadelphia.

Among the trailblazers being recognized is the first lady of one of Philadelphia's oldest and largest African American churches.

Dr. Ellyn Jo Waller takes pride in being a distinguished woman who wears many hats.

As indicated by the title before her name, she holds a doctoral degree in education, and she's put that to good use as president of the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation Board of Directors, where Waller created the PROMISE Scholarship.

It's already covered nearly $1 million in tuition and fees for more than 1,000 students.

"Education is something that's incredibly important in our family. My parents said to my siblings and I, high school wasn't it," she said.

At the heart of her mission is faith.

For 30 years, as the first lady of the historic Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, alongside her husband, Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller, she's championed three pillars: education, empowering women and her greatest cause — fighting human trafficking.

"To sit across from young women whose lives have been ravaged by the issue of human trafficking, as a mother it was the most heart-wrenching thing I'd ever imagined," she said. "Somebody's got to do something, and why not me? From that is when we started the She's My Sister ministry at the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church."

Ellyn Jo Waller said her life is rooted in service. To honor her decades of dedication to the community, she is the 2024 Community Service Award recipient at the Celebrating Sisterhood luncheon.

"I am supposed to spread God's love throughout every corner of the world, and in every space that I go, I ought to be leaving a little bit of what he has blessed me with," she said.