"She's My Sister" 8K walk raises awareness to end human trafficking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The annual She's My Sister Walk/Run event draws hundreds of people to Philly raising awareness to help end human trafficking. We've made our way to the finish line.

The racers are running or walking an 8K which equals about five miles. About 600 people took part in the race and it's all to put an end to human trafficking.

The event started at the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Germantown and ends at its location in Stenton on Cheltenham Avenue. The Salvation Army says in 2021 alone they helped nearly 1,200 people through its "New Day to Stop Human Trafficking program."

Thank you to our runners, @StudentsRunPhl and @SalArmyPhilly for supporting our 8K Walk/Run 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/g3gcM5p8Lg — Enon Tabernacle (@EnonTab) July 8, 2023

The church has been involved in the cause for two decades. They say it's a problem that not only impacts people in foreign countries but also in Philadelphia.

"There's this wonderful, warm feeling that comes from knowing that, something that is so pervasive among our community, Black and Brown people," Ellyn Jo Waller, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, said. "It's just wonderful to watch us join in to fight something that is often happening primarily and disproportionately to us."

She mentioned how warm it is out and it's only getting hotter. There are water stations along the route.

She’s My Sister Walk Run” hosted by @enontab Anti-Human Trafficking ministry. It was an honor to walk with so many amazing women. Those inspiring conversations got me over the finish line. Thanks @cbsphiladelphia & @hmonroenews for coming out to cover this event 💚💙💚 pic.twitter.com/rUSErZ2VG6 — Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhiladelphia (@NewsWakisha) July 8, 2023

Many of the runners have finished and the walkers were still crossing the finish line.