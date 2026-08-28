Philadelphia-area AMC Theatres bid farewell to Dolly Parton with special screenings

Several AMC Theatres in the Philadelphia region are holding special screenings to celebrate the life and legacy of Dolly Parton.

Beginning Friday through Sept. 2, the movie chain is bringing back two of Parton's best-known films, "Steel Magnolias" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

The country music legend died Tuesday at 80 following a brief battle with cancer, stunning many around the world.

Here are the paticipating theaters:

AMC Cherry Hill 24

AMC Neshaminy 24

AMC Voorhees 16

The 10-time Grammy winner is one of the most successful artists in country music and went on to build an equally memorable career in Hollywood.

She made her major film debut in the 1980 feminist comedy "9 to 5," starring alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

She later starred as the lead in "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," earning a Golden Globe nomination for best actress.

In "Steel Magnolias" Parton appeared alongside Sally Field, Julia Roberts and Shirley MacLaine.