Dogs rescued from Texas being cared for at Brandywine Valley SPCA: "We just couldn't say no"

More than 50 dogs rescued from a Texas ranch traveled thousands of miles to find a second chance in the Philadelphia region. They're being cared for by local volunteers who went to the Lone Star State to get the canines.

Two of the pups, Lil' Bit and Smiley, were among 52 of the dogs voluntarily surrendered in a large-scale operation from a ranch in Texas and are receiving medical care at Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Nine are currently at the West Chester campus. They are ready to welcome more.

"When we got the call to look into this, we just couldn't say no," Sara Smith of the Brandywine Valley SPCA said. "There were way too many dogs. We were grateful to be able to negotiate the voluntary surrender of these dogs into our care."

A team from the Brandywine Valley SPCA traveled to Rockdale, Texas, to assess the situation. They are still there.

They helped transport the dogs to temporary shelters to prepare them for the next step toward adoption.

"We were able to get as many dogs off the property as possible, and now they have a path to a brighter future, a path to a home and a path to adoption," Smith said.

Rescuing the dogs comes at a high cost. The Brandywine Valley SPCA is always welcoming donations. The SPCA says they are trying to make space and are urging people to adopt.

"We are starting to waive fees for adult dogs six months plus at all of our locations starting on Tuesday," Smith said.