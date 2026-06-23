Emergency calls for dogs eating cannabis products are increasing: "It was a really scary situation"

Emergency calls to the animal poison control center about dogs eating cannabis products are increasing significantly, now topping about 6,800 calls yearly.

Veterinarians are worried about the big events coming up, such as Fourth of July celebrations, and summer fun generally.

Because it's legal in many locations, marijuana is prevalent now, and a growing number of dogs are getting sick from it.

Tommy Egan and Julie Kane said they knew something was wrong with their dog, Fin, when he suddenly became very lethargic.

"When I put him on the ground, he just immediately went splat," Egan said. "And, yeah, so it was a really scary situation."

They rushed him to Main Line Urgent Vet in Ardmore, where veterinarian Jennifer Graham suspected he'd ingested marijuana because he had the typical symptoms.

"They look as if they're almost drunk in their gait," Graham said. "The other classic sign we typically see is urinary incontinence."

Egan said Fin had picked something up on their morning walk. The couple suspects it came from a dispensary next door.

"I think, unfortunately, on our street, I think people maybe could be a little bit careless with certain items," Kane said. "There isn't really even signage outside alerting people that there could be toxic materials."

Graham said with legalization in many places, it's not unusual to treat dogs who've ingested marijuana.

But the products are much stronger now.

Graham said there isn't a specific treatment. Sometimes, dogs need fluids, oxygen or medications.

"The biggest thing we really worry about would be aspirating," Graham said.

Graham is concerned about the upcoming Fourth of July festivities, where people will be using marijuana in many public spaces, increasing the risk of dogs eating something.

"People are much more lackadaisical about having these products out in the open, having them at parks, leaving your joint on the ground, bringing the gummies," Graham said.

Egan and Kane are relieved their 6-year-old Cavapoo is now OK.

"Thankfully, he is fully back to normal, his very energetic self, lovable, cuddly, all the things," Kane said

Vets emphasize that edibles often contain other highly poisonous ingredients like chocolate or artificial sweeteners, which can worsen the toxicity for dogs.