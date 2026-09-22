Dog rescued from trash bag in Philadelphia continues recovery: "Rocky's life matters"

A dog found starving inside a trash bag in Philadelphia is making progress in his recovery, as investigators work to find out who abandoned him.

Rocky was rescued on Sept. 14 after someone found him inside a trash bag on West Clapier Street in West Philadelphia. He was so weak that he could barely lift his head.

Colleen Bell, founder of GoodBoy Dog Recovery, is fostering Rocky. She said he was close to death when he was rescued.

"Rocky got knocked down as far as anyone could get knocked down, but he is showing us that he's a fighter," Bell said. "He has a strong will to live."

Rocky was recently discharged from the intensive care unit at another veterinary facility. Bell brought him to Twin Tails Veterinary Hospital on Tuesday for his first follow-up appointment.

Dr. Amy Smagala, a veterinarian at Twin Tails, said Rocky is showing signs of improvement. He is eating, drinking and putting on weight.

"Rocky is starting to move around a little bit more on his own, hold his own head up," Smagala said. "He's starting to be able to stand on his own a little bit longer, so all of those are positive things."

While Rocky continues to heal, the Pennsylvania SPCA has opened an animal cruelty investigation.

Bell is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"There are certainly other options rather than starving your dog to death and throwing them away alive in the trash bag," Bell said.

Thousands of people have been following Rocky's recovery on Facebook, where Bell posts daily updates. Some social media users have offered encouragement, while others have donated to help pay for his medical care.

"Rocky's life matters and people are just so invested in him and it just really warms my heart," Bell said.

Rocky still has a long road ahead, but his supporters hope this fighter gets the second chance he deserves.