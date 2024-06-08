Philadelphia officer on administrative duty after fatally shooting dogs during attack in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia officer was placed on administrative duty after fatally shooting two dogs Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia's Carroll Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of North 57th Street for a woman screaming and being attacked by dogs, according to police.

The 18-year-old woman was walking down the street when police said she saw two Pitbulls fighting on a porch and a 57-year-old man asked her for help. The woman used mace on the dogs, which separated one of the Pitbulls that authorities believe was a stray from the man's dog, but shortly after they said the man's second Pitbull ran out from the home and bit the woman on her arm and ankle.

Authorities said the woman was able to run away from the dogs and all three animals then turned on each other. She was taken to Lankenau Medical Center for treatment and police said the 57-year-old man, who was bit in his chest during the dog fight, refused medical help.

An officer witnessed the dog fight while arriving at the scene and police said he fired multiple shots that hit and killed both the stray dog and one of the 57-year-old man's Pitbulls.

The two dogs that were shot were taken by Philadelphia Animal Control.

The officer, a 34-year-old man and a 5-year veteran of the department, was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation per Philadelphia police policy.

About two weeks ago, three Philadelphia officers were placed on administrative duty in connection with fatally shooting two dogs in separate incidents that were about a week apart.