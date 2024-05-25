3 officers on administrative duty after fatally shooting dogs during separate attacks in Philadelphia

Philadelphia area remembers what Memorial Day is for; families travel to the Shore | Digital Brief

Philadelphia area remembers what Memorial Day is for; families travel to the Shore | Digital Brief

Philadelphia area remembers what Memorial Day is for; families travel to the Shore | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia officers are placed on administrative duty in connection with fatally shooting two dogs in separate incidents that are about a week apart, authorities said in a release on Friday.

Incident #1

Two officers from the 17th District responded to a call of a dog attack at a home on the 1600 block of South Dover Street in South Philadelphia on May 23 a little after 4 a.m.

Police said they saw a 67-year-old man trying to separate a Pitbull and a small Pomeranian and then the Pitbull bit a sergeant on his left arm. The first officer, fired two shots, hitting the Pitbull, and police said the sergeant fired one shot also hitting the dog. It's not specified if the sergeant shot at the Pitbull or the Pomeranian.

Authorities said the Pitbull and the Pomeranian were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sergeant was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by medics and is expected to be OK. He was treated for bite wounds and small cuts and was later released.

Police said Animal Control responded to the scene and took possession of the Pitbull. They also mentioned that the officer's body cameras were on and captured the incident.

Both officers, a 46-year-old woman, 20-year veteran, and the sergeant, a 48-year-old man, 16-year veteran, are placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation per Philadelphia police policy.

Incident #2

Officers from the 39th District responded to a call of a dog attack on the 3000 block of North 16th Street in North Philadelphia a little after noon on May 15 and police said when arriving at the scene, they saw a large Pitbull attacking a smaller dog.

Authorities said to stop the attack, one officer fired multiple shots killing the Pitbull. The smaller dog died from injuries in the attack, they said.

According to the release, one of the dog owners, a 66-year-old man was hurt when a bullet ricocheted and hit his left arm. They said he declined medical attention at the scene.

None of the officers were hurt and the officer's body camera were also on and captured the incident.

Police said both dogs were taken to the Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Agency.

The officer, a 30-year-old man, 7-year veteran is placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation per Philadelphia police policy.

Another PPD officer was placed on administrative duty for fatally shooting a dog in West Philly earlier this month after authorities said the Cane Corso mauled a 53-year-old man in the street.