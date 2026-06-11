Documentary made in Philadelphia highlights African Americans' fight for freedom ahead of Juneteenth

As we get ready to celebrate Juneteenth, a documentary produced in Philadelphia highlights the long pursuit for freedom for African Americans.

"Becoming American: Philadelphia's Story" tells the untold stories and the history of free and enslaved African Americans and how they helped shape and challenge the original vision of Philadelphia and our nation.

"I felt if we can tell their story, we'd have a point of reference to being African Americans into the founding era conversation," said Oliver Franklin, the film's creator and executive producer.

From the time of William Penn to the Civil War, Franklin said the film highlights the story of African Americans fighting for the right to become citizens in Philadelphia, and spotlighting their lasting impact ahead of America's 250th birthday.

"When I started making the film I realized it was truly the American story, that it's a film for everyone," Franklin said.

Franklin said the project has been a labor of love for the past three years, and the film is a collaboration with local scholars, artists, students, and institutions.

"What our goal is, is to have this film screened throughout the region, school's, colleges, churches, community centers," Franklin said.

The documentary will become available nationwide on June 15. Franklin said he hopes people better understand the complexity of American history, and realize the similarity to the complexities we face today.

"If we can make that connection, we'll understand that America is a country that's always becoming and if they can walk out of this film with that feeling, I think we've been successful," Franklin said.

A free screening of "Becoming American: Philadelphia's Story" will be shown at the Philadelphia Film Society on June 19 at 11 a.m.