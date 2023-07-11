Get up close with lemurs, goats at Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to get up close with lemurs, the Philadelphia Zoo has you covered.

Lemur Island is now open just outside the PECO Primate Reserve at the zoo on 34th Street and Girard Avenue.

"They can come through that door and share space with the lemurs right here on Lemur Island, you are in their world," said Michael Stern, the Andrew J. Baker curator of primates and small mammals at the zoo.

Step inside and share a space with our family of ring-tailed and mongoose lemurs at Lemur Island! 🏝️ This brand-new walk through experience takes you inside their exhibit located outside of PECO Primate Reserve– no barriers of any kind. Lemur Island is open daily! pic.twitter.com/FMeJ6v5xMQ — Philly Zoo (@phillyzoo) July 5, 2023

"To be in an exhibit with primates is really new, we haven't done it in over 18 years," Stern said.

There are ring-tailed lemurs and mongoose lemurs hanging out on Lemur Island.

Ring-tailed lemurs are endangered, while mongoose lemurs are critically endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Meeting two new baby arapawa goats at Philadelphia Zoo

Arapawa goats are a rare goat breed and Sawyer, age 6, gave birth to two kids in May.

The goats were named Georgina and Lucas in honor of film director George Lucas, because they were due on May 4 - Star Wars Day.

The goats are native to New Zealand but there are many in the U.S. due to zoos and farms.

"They have been kind of built out of their systems over there," said Dani Hogan, the zoo's director of mission integration.

Georgina and Lucas' dad lives in New Zealand. They were conceived through IVF.

Visitors can't go and pet the arapawa goats yet, but you can still see them when you come visit the zoo.