3 members of the "Diaper Crew" arrested in string of 25 retail thefts, taking over $14,000 in merchandise

"Diaper Crew" arrested in string of 25 retail thefts, taking over $14,000 in merchandise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three men involved in over two dozen retail thefts, stealing over an estimated $14,000 worth of merchandise were arrested Sunday, July 14, Philadelphia police announced Friday afternoon.

The three suspects, identified as Byron Jordan-Prince, Lytrell Scott and Daquan Johnson, were all charged with multiple counts of retail theft and other related offenses, according to police.

Police called the suspects, the "Diaper Crew" because they allegedly stole diapers, batteries and candy, among other things from multiple Dollar Generals, Family Dollars and Rite Aids.

Authorities said the Diaper Crew is allegedly responsible for 25 retail thefts and two retail robberies dating back to as early as April.

A fourth suspect is expected to turn himself in next week, police said.

Police ask anyone who believes they've been a victim of the Diaper Crew's crime spree to contact the department.