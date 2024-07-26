Watch CBS News
Local News

3 members of the "Diaper Crew" arrested in string of 25 retail thefts, taking over $14,000 in merchandise

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

"Diaper Crew" arrested in string of 25 retail thefts, taking over $14,000 in merchandise
"Diaper Crew" arrested in string of 25 retail thefts, taking over $14,000 in merchandise 00:50

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three men involved in over two dozen retail thefts, stealing over an estimated $14,000 worth of merchandise were arrested Sunday, July 14, Philadelphia police announced Friday afternoon. 

The three suspects, identified as Byron Jordan-Prince, Lytrell Scott and Daquan Johnson, were all charged with multiple counts of retail theft and other related offenses, according to police.

Police called the suspects, the "Diaper Crew" because they allegedly stole diapers, batteries and candy, among other things from multiple Dollar Generals, Family Dollars and Rite Aids. 

Authorities said the Diaper Crew is allegedly responsible for 25 retail thefts and two retail robberies dating back to as early as April. 

A fourth suspect is expected to turn himself in next week, police said. 

Police ask anyone who believes they've been a victim of the Diaper Crew's crime spree to contact the department. 

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.