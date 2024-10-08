Philadelphia Eagles release LB Devin White months after signing 1-year deal

Popular New Jersey Wawa closing its doors after more than 50 years | Digital Brief

The Philadelphia Eagles released former Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White on Tuesday months after signing him to a one-year deal in the offseason.

We have released LB Devin White. pic.twitter.com/Ya9dCeVDEs — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2024

White, 26, wasn't active for Philadelphia's first four games of the season and didn't play a single snap for the Eagles. He agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with $3.5 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac.

The Eagles were hoping White, who had a down year in 2023 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, would bounce back in Philly, but it didn't work out for the former first-round pick.

White eventually lost the starting MIKE linebacker job to Nakobe Dean in training camp, and then he missed the team's season opener against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil with an ankle injury. After that, White wasn't active for Philadelphia's following three games before the bye week as a healthy scratch.

White caused some controversy on social media during the Eagles' 33-16 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 4.

White retweeted a post on X, formerly Twitter, of his former teammate in Tampa, Lavonte David, forcing a fumble against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. White later claimed on X that he only meant to like the post -- not retweet it.

White was ruled out for the game against his former team for personal reasons.

The Eagles will return from the bye week on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Cleveland Browns.