Petition created to address crowds, trash at popular Philadelphia swimming destination Devil's Pool

A popular swimming destination called Devil's Pool continues to grow in popularity, but some say it's also becoming a dumping ground for trash near the water and trails.

Devil's Pool in Wissahickon Valley Park is a go-to place for people looking to cool off on a summer day. Despite swimming being prohibited, large crowds continue to show up to swim.

On Monday, dozens of people were seen swimming and diving off of a cliff into the water.

Charles Helfand, who brought his friends, says he's been visiting since high school.

"Yeah, I think it's a great spot to hang out," he said.

But Jennifer Cass says the more people visit what's become a hot spot, the more it becomes filled with trash.

Cass has since created a petition — with more than 400 signatures — calling for the city to address the problem.

"The amount of pollution is really the issue," Cass said. "The amount of garbage, the amount of human waste. There are certain parts if you walk on the orange trail on the other side by the creek, it smells like a porta potty."

Cass says unauthorized parties that include large crowds of people have led to piles of trash being left throughout the park.

She is urging the city to enforce the rules before the trash and crowds get worse.

"The situation is never going to get better unless the rules are enforced. And that's it," Cass said. "I don't want people to feel excluded. I don't want people to feel like they're being targeted or called out. I want everyone back here to enjoy the park and it's not enjoyable for me."

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the city for comment on the trash and crowd concerns, but we are still waiting to hear back.