N.J. AG ID's person shot in officer-involved shooting

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) – The New Jersey Attorney General's Office identified the pedestrian killed in an officer-involved shooting in Deptford, New Jersey, on Friday. Twenty-four-year-old Mitchell Negron of Deptford died after being shot following a foot pursuit and struggle between a Deptford police officer and Negron, officials say.

The officer is Bobby Shisler, a 4-year veteran of the department, the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association said in a Tweet Saturday. Shisler suffered "critical life-threatening injuries" after he was shot, the Tweet said.

The Attorney General's Office says Shisler stopped Negron on Delsea Drive. Both were shot.

Shisler was transported to Cooper Medical Center in Camden and is in stable condition, the AG says.

Negron died at around 1 p.m. Friday.

The office of the AG also says that the case will be brought in front of a grand jury to determine whether or not the officers involved in the shooting have to face consequences. They say it is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.