Deptford Mall in New Jersey implements new parental escort policy for teens

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) - A mall in New Jersey is implementing a parental escort policy, according to the Deptford Township Police Department.

Deptford Mall's new policy states that anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or an adult who is 25 or older on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 5 p.m.

According to the policy posted on Deptford police's Facebook page, "Unsupervised youth shopping prior to 5 p.m. on Friday through Saturday evenings must leave the mall by 5 p.m. or be joined by a parent or supervising adult 25 or over."

"We also reserve the right to limit access to anyone under the age of 18 from 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday when not accompanied by an adult age 25 or older," a copy of the policy posted on Facebook reads.

The mall is open until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday, and 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The policy outlines that proof of age may be required for youth or the supervising adult, and says one adult 25 or older "may escort up to fourth youths."

The policy applies to the mall's common area, though stores and restaurants may have different regulations.

"These rules will be STRICTLY enforced," Deptford police wrote on social media.

It's unclear how the mall plans to enforce the policy.

Last spring, the Fashion District Philadelphia in Center City enacted a teen curfew of its own. The Philadelphia mall doesn't allow minors to shop without an adult who's at least 23 years old after 2 p.m. daily.

"Groups larger than four persons are not allowed when not accompanied by an individual 23 or older.," according to the Fashion District's code of conduct posted online.