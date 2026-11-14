Denver Barkey scores twice as Philadelphia Flyers rally past Columbus Blue Jackets

Denver Barkey scored twice and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat Columbus 4-3 on Saturday night, sending the Blue Jackets to their fourth consecutive loss and third straight at home.

Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov also scored, and Joseph Woll stopped 28 shots for Philadelphia, which won for the second time in its last six games and finished its five-game trip with points in four straight.

Dmitri Voronkov, Matthew Knies and Adam Fantilli scored for Columbus. Jet Greaves stopped 17 shots in his sixth straight loss.

Voronkov scored his first of the season at 3:19 of the first and Knies added a goal a minute later to give Columbus a 2-0 lead. Luca Del Bel Belluz, who replaced the injured Sean Monahan, notched his first assist of the season.

Zegras got the Flyers within one, scoring with 3:54 remaining in the first.

The Flyers pulled even with Michkov's unassisted goal off a steal at 1:19 of the second period before Barkey gave them their first lead with a power-play goal at 2:21. It was Philadelphia's fifth power-play goal in its last six games.

Fantilli tied it 3-3 at 5:44, extending his point streak against Philadelphia to seven games. The Blue Jackets have been outscored 25-9 in the middle frame through 18 games this season.

Barkey's second goal, at 11:54 of the third period, put Philadelphia ahead for good and gave him the first multi-goal game of his NHL career.

Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness missed his second straight game because of a health issue. Assistant coach Don Granato, who assumed Bowness' duties Thursday, will continue to lead the team in his absence. Bowness is considered day to day and is scheduled to undergo additional testing Monday.

Up next

Flyers: Host Edmonton on Sunday night.

Blue Jackets: At New York Islanders on Tuesday night.