How historically Black sorority Delta Sigma Theta will rally Philadelphia voters on Election Day

Historically Black sorority Delta Sigma Theta ready to get out the vote on Election Day

Political advertisements have been unavoidable, but one historically Black sorority has launched its own campaign to mobilize voters. On Election Day, Delta Sigma Theta members will take over a street in Philadelphia to help get out the vote.

Earlier this year, Delta Sigma Theta members launched their get out the vote campaign, which was created to educate communities about the importance of voting.

"As a nonpartisan organization but predominantly African American, we most certainly understand what is on the table here," said Kimberly Lloyd, the president of the Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

Lloyd was recently named president of the local chapter. Born and raised in Uptown, she remembers her first time voting.

"I first registered to vote in the second term of Reagan's administration," Lloyd said, "and the proud moment for me was my father taking me to the polling place, which was my elementary school, and I was 18."

Their motto is Fortitude on the Frontline. Leading up to the Nov. 5 presidential election, Delta Sigma Theta has been holding national rallies across the United States and in Philadelphia.

Lloyd says that on Election Day, which they've dubbed "E-Day." They're taking over Ogontz Avenue in Northwest Philadelphia alongside the group Black Men Vote to ensure registered voters make it to their polling places.

"At least probably about 5,000 cars go through that corridor," Lloyd said. "We're going to be out there with our signage, 'Have you voted today?' "Today is the day to vote.' If you're in a vehicle, you will see us. If you're walking, you will see us."

Displaying acts of public service was something the sorority was founded on in 1913. They marched in the Women's suffrage procession in Washington the same year. More than 100 years later, their mission remains the same.

"We're doing everything to make sure that individuals know that you have to exercise your vote," Lloyd said. "It is your right."

In Pennsylvania, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you must be allowed to vote.