Watch CBS News
Local News

Delran homeowners demand solutions after flooding damages homes in their community

By Kerri Corrado, Scott Jacobson

/ CBS Philadelphia

Delran, NJ, residents voice concerns about flooding in their community
Delran, NJ, residents voice concerns about flooding in their community 02:08

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Residents filled the Delran municipal building Wednesday to share their concerns about flooding in the community

It's been about three weeks since homes and roads flooded in the community, and residents want to know what's being done to mitigate future floods.

"I feel like I am standing alone on an island somewhere and someone has forgotten about," one resident said during the meeting. 

The township is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to find ways to mitigate the flooding in the future.

"I am glad they all came out, and I know a lot of people are very frustrated and annoyed, as they should be," one resident said. "I know we live where the river and creek meet, so we expect to get water sometimes, but nothing has been done and it's long overdue."

Jim Otis lives with his granddaughters and had to throw out the majority of the belongings inside his home after it was damaged in the floodwaters. Now they're living in a motel.

"One day at a time. Little steps," Otis said. "Baby steps, that's all I can do." 

"It took us years to get the Army Corps engaged, and now that they are engaged it doesn't go fast, so this is very important and it helps us to get their input on the effect that it has had on them," Mayor Gary Catrambone said.

RELATED: Homeowners in Delran worry about next storm, continue to clean up after severe flooding: "I'm scared for tomorrow"

"It's frustrating for all of us, but we all need to get an understanding together. Tonight, the main objective is to get the facts together get all on the same page about what was done and what the plan moving forward is," Delran Township Council President Tyler Burrell said.  

Residents say they are going to stick together until they can find some solutions.

As for what's next, township officials say they plan to continue to have more meetings with the public and are committed to working with the Army Corps moving forward. 

Kerri Corrado
Kerri-Corrado-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Kerri Corrado joined CBS News Philadelphia Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 11:36 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.