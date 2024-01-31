Delran homeowners demand solutions after flooding damages homes in their community

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Residents filled the Delran municipal building Wednesday to share their concerns about flooding in the community.

It's been about three weeks since homes and roads flooded in the community, and residents want to know what's being done to mitigate future floods.

"I feel like I am standing alone on an island somewhere and someone has forgotten about," one resident said during the meeting.

The township is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to find ways to mitigate the flooding in the future.

"I am glad they all came out, and I know a lot of people are very frustrated and annoyed, as they should be," one resident said. "I know we live where the river and creek meet, so we expect to get water sometimes, but nothing has been done and it's long overdue."

Jim Otis lives with his granddaughters and had to throw out the majority of the belongings inside his home after it was damaged in the floodwaters. Now they're living in a motel.

"One day at a time. Little steps," Otis said. "Baby steps, that's all I can do."

"It took us years to get the Army Corps engaged, and now that they are engaged it doesn't go fast, so this is very important and it helps us to get their input on the effect that it has had on them," Mayor Gary Catrambone said.

RELATED: Homeowners in Delran worry about next storm, continue to clean up after severe flooding: "I'm scared for tomorrow"

"It's frustrating for all of us, but we all need to get an understanding together. Tonight, the main objective is to get the facts together get all on the same page about what was done and what the plan moving forward is," Delran Township Council President Tyler Burrell said.

Residents say they are going to stick together until they can find some solutions.

As for what's next, township officials say they plan to continue to have more meetings with the public and are committed to working with the Army Corps moving forward.