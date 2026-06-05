How the Delaware County Pride Parade grew from a small gathering to one of the Philly region's largest

In Delaware County, what started as a small grassroots gathering for Pride Month has grown into one of the region's largest LGBTQ+ celebrations.

This year's Pride celebrations kick off Saturday with a parade in Media. It's an opportunity to walk together at a time when LGBTQ rights and transgender healthcare continue to be at the center of national debates.

"For many of us, we grew in communities that didn't have LGBTQ resources or didn't have LGBTQ community events or anything that really said like, we support you, we love you, you're accepted, you're not a mental illness, you are not delusional," said Kyle McIntyre, a Delco Pride organizer.

Next weekend, Delco Pride continues with a festival in Upper Darby and more than 130 vendors, entertainers, community groups and resource organizations.

Organizers say what they're most proud of is seeing the next generation show up.

"One of the best parts about getting to be a part of Delco Pride was when we started when I was in high school, I was maybe one of two kids in the GSA at my local high school," Delco Pride organizer Kayla Cocci said.

"There's more kids coming now, the GSAs look forward to tabling at Pride, getting to be a part of Pride. It makes it grow, not just for us, but for them."

And for many in Delaware County, Pride isn't just a celebration, it's a message — helping create connections that last far beyond a single weekend.

"It truly changes communities and changes the lives of so many people. So, they are essential," McIntyre said. "They're essential to the survival of the community, and they're essential to the survival of our community members."

Delaware County Pride Parade

The 2026 Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Pride Parade kicks off at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

The parade is about 1 mile down State Street in Media, Pennsylvania. Get details on where to park and other Delco Pride events coming up this month on the @UDTJorg Instagram page.