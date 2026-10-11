Philadelphia man killed in shooting after Delaware State University's homecoming, police say

A Philadelphia man was killed in a double shooting in Dover as thousands of people were leaving Delaware State University's homecoming events Saturday night, police said.

The shooting, which left another man injured, happened in the Dover Commons shopping center parking lot on the 1200 block of North DuPont Highway around 9:15 p.m.

Dover police identified the Philadelphia man who died in the shooting as 22-year-old Nasir Cox.

Before the shooting, police said thousands of students and visitors were at Delaware State University's homecoming events, which ended around 6 p.m. The large crowds then gathered at several nearby shopping centers and other locations, according to police.

At around 9:19 p.m., police said, officers attempting to control crowds heard several gunshots and saw people running from the Dover Commons shopping center parking lot.

Officers responded and found Cox and a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Police took Cox and the 21-year-old to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment. Cox died due to his injuries, while the 21-year-old is in stable condition, according to police. The 21-year-old was shot in his upper body, police said.

Police said Route 13 between Delaware State University and nearby shopping centers was gridlocked with vehicle and pedestrian traffic, which would have delayed an emergency medical response.

More than 50 officers from the Dover, New Castle County, Wilmington, Smyrna and Camden police departments, along with Delaware State Police, were in the area when the shooting happened to respond to the large crowds, multiple fights, disorderly behavior and shots fired at multiple locations, police said.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit.