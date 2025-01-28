Delaware officer shoots suspect during a drug investigation in Wilmington, police say

An investigation is underway in Delaware after a police officer shot a man during a drug investigation, the Wilmington Police Department said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting incident happened around 1 p.m. in the area of 10th and Kirkwood streets as the Wilmington Police Department's Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division were leading an investigation.

Wilmington police said officers identified a 32-year-old suspect and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect drove away, at one point driving on the sidewalk. An officer fired their gun, striking the suspect one time, police said.

Officers immediately assisted the man before the paramedics arrived at the scene and the suspect was taken to the hospital. He is listed as stable and criminal charges are pending after further investigation, police said.

The officer wasn't injured. The identity of both the officer and the suspect hasn't been released at this time.

The Criminal Investigations Division, the Office of Professional Standards and the Delaware Department of Justice are investigating this incident.

