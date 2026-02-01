K9 named Nuke helps police find Delaware man accused of assault related to parking space, shoveling

A Delaware man who allegedly attacked two people over a parking space dispute and then hid from police in an hours-long standoff is behind bars, police said.

Ras Loyd, 33, of Bear, allegedly forced his way into a home in the Concord Trace Townhouses in Newark on Wednesday, then assaulted a 57-year-old man and a 49-year-old man inside, New Castle County police said. Loyd knocked one of the men unconscious and threatened them with a gun, according to police. Officers said the dispute started over snow shoveling and an assigned parking space.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and later released, according to police. Police looked for Loyd at the time but did not find him, according to a press release from the police department.

The following day, law enforcement teams went to Loyd's home to take him into custody. Other people in the home safely got out, but Loyd refused to leave, police said. A crisis negotiations team, a drone team and a SWAT team tried to communicate with Loyd but couldn't. Residents in connected rowhomes had to be evacuated during the standoff and taken to a library for shelter.

When SWAT officers entered the home, they found Loyd had escaped into an adjoining house through the attic, according to police. They entered the other home and deployed a K9 named Nuke, who located Loyd hiding in a second-floor bedroom.

Loyd fought with arresting officers but was eventually taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.

He faces assault, burglary and other charges in connection with the initial attack and burglary, criminal mischief and resisting arrest for the second incident, police said.