Delaware police warn about TikTok door kick challenge

BEAR, Del. (CBS) -- A TikTok challenge encouraging users to kick in the doors at homes and has led police in Delaware to issue a warning.

New Castle County police said they were called three different times to the Brennan Estates Townhomes for reports of strangers kicking doors at homes.

Home surveillance cameras captured the incidents.

One on July 12 caused damage to the home's door.

"The Division is aware of a new TikTok challenge where subjects punch or kick someone's door and then run away while documenting the incident on social media platforms. It is important to remember that participating in these challenges is dangerous and will result in criminal charges," New Castle County police said in a statement.

Pranks, like "ding-dong ditch," are nothing new and have occasionally resulted in criminal charges or injuries. In Boston, a cancer patient dealing with multiple organ failures collapsed into a glass table when she ran to the door to deal with persistent ding-dong ditchers.