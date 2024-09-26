Tolls on Delaware Memorial Bridge could increase to $6

Suspect charged over Philadelphia car meetups, Parker says 76ers will finance new arena, more news

Suspect charged over Philadelphia car meetups, Parker says 76ers will finance new arena, more news

Suspect charged over Philadelphia car meetups, Parker says 76ers will finance new arena, more news

Cash tolls could increase to $6 on the Delaware Memorial Bridge as the agency that operates the bridge, the Delaware River and Bay Authority, plans several maintenance and upgrade projects over the coming years and needs to boost its cash flow to fund them.

Currently, it costs $5 cash to cross the bridge from Pennsville, New Jersey to New Castle, Delaware; E-ZPass customers pay $4.75. There is no toll for drivers going east into New Jersey.

A spokesperson for the agency said in an email the increases would come in two phases - if approved, the first phase of the plan would increase the toll for cash customers only.

"E-ZPass and discount plan customers would not be affected" in the first phase, the spokesperson said.

The increase would bring the bridge in line with those operated by the Delaware River Port Authority, which raised tolls on the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges from $5 to $6 in September.

Hear more about proposed Delaware bridge toll increases at 2 public hearings

Two public hearings are planned to discuss the proposed toll increases.

The first is on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. on the main floor of the Vincent A. Julia Center next to the Delaware Memorial Bridge Toll Plaza in New Castle, Delaware.

The second meeting is on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Salem Community College Davidow Performing Arts Theatre located in Davidow Hall, 460 Hollywood Avenue in Carneys Point Township, New Jersey.

DRBA expects to pay $550 million on repairs and upgrades to infrastructure

The DRBA said in a news release that under the current toll structure, projected revenue will not meet future expenses to upgrade and maintain infrastructure, including a system to protect the bridge from ship strikes and prevent collapses like that of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, which was struck by a ship that lost control of its steering.

The authority's revenue comes from the bridge, the Cape May-Lewes and Forts ferries and five airports: the Millville Executive Airport, Cape May Airport, Wilmington Airport, Civil Air Terminal and Delaware Airpark.

These infrastructure upgrades have been deemed necessary or are in the pipeline:

-Bridge paint removal and recoating: $37.1 million

-Suspension rope replacement: $11.5 million

-Bridge steelwork repairs: $52.7 million

-Worker safety upgrades/fall protection: $11 million

-Ship collision protection system: $30 million

-Cashless tolling: $21 million

-New vessel for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry: $60 million

"Our first goal is to increase E-ZPass penetration among Delaware Memorial Bridge customers to a level greater than 85%, with the second objective of setting toll rates sufficient to fund an aggressive capital improvement program for our crossing facilities in subsequent years," Thomas J. Cook, executive director of the DRBA, said in a news release. "Significant investment in our infrastructure, which is dictated by its age, condition, operating environment and heavy volume of usage, continues to be our top priority."

The Delaware Memorial Bridge first opened in 1951 with a second span added to the suspension bridge in 1968.