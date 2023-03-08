Delaware House passed recreational marijuana bill

Watch CBS News
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- Lawmakers in the Delaware House passed a controversial bill to legalize marijuana Tuesday afternoon.

House Bill 1 would allow anyone 21 and older to carry one ounce or less of marijuana without being charged.

Last year's effort to pass the bill fell short.

The bill would not change state laws for impaired driving or prohibit employers from having zero-tolerance policies.

The bill now heads to Delaware's Senate.

