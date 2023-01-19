Delaware governor wants state's teachers to get raises

Del. Gov. John Carney to push for teacher raises in speech

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Delaware Gov. John Carney delivers his State of the State address Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the governor recommended teachers in the First State get a 9% pay raise.

There will be 3% raises for all who work in public education, as well as increases in "opportunity funding," which is directed toward low-income students and English language learners.

The state's website says the raises and funding increases are included in the budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Carney's speech begins in front of Delaware lawmakers at 2 p.m.

