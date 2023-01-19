Watch CBS News
Politics

Delaware governor wants state's teachers to get raises

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Del. Gov. John Carney to push for teacher raises in speech
Del. Gov. John Carney to push for teacher raises in speech 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Delaware Gov. John Carney delivers his State of the State address Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the governor recommended teachers in the First State get a 9% pay raise.

There will be 3% raises for all who work in public education, as well as increases in "opportunity funding," which is directed toward low-income students and English language learners.

The state's website says the raises and funding increases are included in the budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Carney's speech begins in front of Delaware lawmakers at 2 p.m.

  • What: Delaware Gov. John Carney to give State of the State address
  • When: Thursday, January 19
  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.