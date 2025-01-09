"Discarded smoking materials" lead to fire that engulfs Delaware townhomes

No mail delivery, government offices closed on Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter | Digital Brief

A two-alarm fire damaged multiple townhouses in Delaware on a bitterly cold Wednesday night, authorities said.

The Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company was one of several that responded to a blaze at a home on the 100 block of Versailles Court in the Frenchtown Woods Townhouses development.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal says this fire in the Frenchtown Woods Townhouses was caused by discarded smoking materials. Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company

The homes have a Newark mailing address but are located along Route 40 in Glasgow, near the Maryland state line.

Aetna first received a call around 9:17 p.m. and a second alarm was called at 9:30 p.m. The fire started in one home but spread to neighboring houses.

The fire was declared under control at 10:38 p.m.

Chief Deputy Robert Fox with the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said in a news release that the fire was accidental and caused by "discarded smoking materials" on a rear deck.

No one was injured, but the damage was described as "extensive" and costing about $500,000, Fox said.