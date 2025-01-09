"Discarded smoking materials" lead to fire that engulfs Delaware townhomes
A two-alarm fire damaged multiple townhouses in Delaware on a bitterly cold Wednesday night, authorities said.
The Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company was one of several that responded to a blaze at a home on the 100 block of Versailles Court in the Frenchtown Woods Townhouses development.
The homes have a Newark mailing address but are located along Route 40 in Glasgow, near the Maryland state line.
Aetna first received a call around 9:17 p.m. and a second alarm was called at 9:30 p.m. The fire started in one home but spread to neighboring houses.
The fire was declared under control at 10:38 p.m.
Chief Deputy Robert Fox with the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said in a news release that the fire was accidental and caused by "discarded smoking materials" on a rear deck.
No one was injured, but the damage was described as "extensive" and costing about $500,000, Fox said.