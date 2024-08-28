Early voting starts in Delaware ahead of September primary election. Here is a list of voting sites.

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Voters in Delaware can now cast their ballot ahead of next month's primary.

Early voting in the First State began on Wednesday.

Early voting runs from Aug. 28 through Saturday, Aug. 31 and again from Tuesday, Sept. 3 until Sunday, Sept. 8.

The primary is on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Here are the voting locations from Delaware officials.

Primary Election Early Voting Dates & Times:

August 28, 2024 – August 31, 2024, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

September 3, 2024, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

September 4, 2024 – September 8, 2024, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

General Election Early Voting Dates & Times:

October 25, 2024 – October 29, 2024, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

October 30, 2024 – November 3, 2024, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.