1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, police say

One motorcycle rider died and another was seriously injured when they collided in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, police said.

Chad A. Hess, 46, of Bangor, was riding a motorcycle southbound on North Delaware Drive near Ott Street in Lower Mount Bethel Township when he lost control and crossed into the opposite lane shortly after 5 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

He then struck 50-year-old John T. Gurski, who was riding a motorcycle in the northbound lane, police said. Gurski was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The coroner pronounced Hess dead at the scene.

Both men were wearing helmets, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.