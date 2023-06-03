"I was so moved": Delaware County's first Pride Parade in Media

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- For the first time ever, Delaware County held a Pride parade in Media Saturday. It's a moment many in Delaware County have been waiting their entire lives for.

"I burst into tears as soon as the parade started," Giulia Deprophetis said. "I couldn't even contain my excitement. I was so moved."

The historic Pride parade brought hundreds of people together to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. They waved flags of all colors while groups marched on State Street.

The celebration was extra special for Courtney Rodriguez, who while growing up in Delco, struggled with her identity.

"Didn't really feel super supported as a member of the community growing up here," Rodriguez said. "I kind of felt like I needed to stay closeted for a very long time."

Just one year ago that all changed after she came out as pansexual.

"Pansexual means not only interested in people who identify as male or people who identify as female which would be bisexual but also all the shades of grey in between like our transgender friends, nonbinary people," Rodriguez said.

Looking back, Rodriguez says going to a Pride parade years ago would have changed her life.

"That would have saved me a lot of years of personal struggle," Rodriguez said. "It was very hard not feeling supported in this community."

She's now passing down that sense of support to her 8-year-old child Magnolia who's nonbinary and was at the parade too.

"Hopefully she, they don't have to go through that as well is all I can ask for as a parent," Rodriguez said.

The parade only lasted less than an hour but people say it will leave a lasting impact on the community.

"To have a celebration in our small community, says to everyone here, young and old, 'Hey, you're welcomed and accepted to be exactly the way you are right here. You don't have to go anywhere,'" Rodriguez said.

A long time in the making for a parade that so many say they're thankful to see in Delco.